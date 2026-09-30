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DeepSeek Harness v0.2 launches desktop version: ready to use out of the box, with about 60% of users using third-party plugins

Published: Sep 30, 2026 10:20 (GMT+8)
According to a message released by the DeepSeek Harness team on the evening of September 29, DeepSeek Harness v0.2 preview is now officially live, offering macOS and Windows desktop installation packages for the first time, with downloads available on the official website at deepseek.com/harness. The new version comes with built-in capabilities for daily office and development tasks, adds a plugin management page that supports installing, disabling, and uninstalling plugins by directly entering npm package names, and includes automation task plugins that can be enabled on demand to schedule repetitive work as timed tasks. Official disclosures indicate that, based on users of the official DeepSeek API, Harness has become the most popular Coding Agent product among DeepSeek users in terms of daily average active users and daily average sessions, with about 60% of users using third-party plugins. The simultaneous rollout of desktop installation packages and the plugin management page lowers the barrier to using a Coding Agent from the command line to ordinary office workers.

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