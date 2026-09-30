[National Bureau of Statistics: September manufacturing PMI at 50.1%, up 0.3 percentage points MoM]

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that in September, the manufacturing PMI was 50.1%, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous month, moving into expansion territory. By enterprise size, the PMI for large enterprises was 50.6%, unchanged from the previous month and above the threshold; the PMIs for medium-sized and small enterprises were 49.7% and 48.9%, respectively, up 0.3 and 1.0 percentage points from the previous month, both below the threshold. Among the five sub-indices that make up the manufacturing PMI, the production index, new orders index, and supplier delivery time index were all above the threshold, while the raw material inventory index and employment index were below the threshold. In September, the composite PMI output index was 50.7%, up 1.2 percentage points from the previous month, rising above the threshold, indicating that overall production and business activities of enterprises in China expanded from the previous month. The manufacturing production index and non-manufacturing business activity index, which make up the composite PMI output index, were 51.7% and 50.2%, respectively.