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【SMM Flash News】Eureka Plans 3D IP Survey to Refine Drill Targets at Cabin Lake Silver-Lead-Zinc-Gold Project

Published: Sep 30, 2026 09:49 (GMT+8)

Eureka Metals announced plans to commence a 3D induced-polarization survey shortly at its Cabin Lake silver-lead-zinc-gold project in British Columbia, Canada. SJ Geophysics will survey the West, New, Central, East and Bluff mineralized zones.

The work follows July fieldwork that collected 622 soil and 96 rock samples. Survey results will be integrated with geological, geochemical and historical information to prioritize drill targets. An initial drilling program remains subject to receipt of the required permit.

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