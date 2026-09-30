Boab Metals updated resources at its Sorby Hills silver-lead project in Western Australia. Resources within the lead and net-smelter-return domains total 50.6 million tonnes, up 7%, grading 3.0% lead, 0.4% zinc and 34 g/t silver. The update covers Bimota, Omega and Norton and excludes recent assays from the 47-hole Phase IX program.

On September 28, Boab also announced a binding mining-services heads of agreement with REGROUP Australia Pty Ltd . Site establishment is scheduled for January 15, 2027, with mining services commencing no later than March 1. Execution of the definitive contract is targeted within two weeks of the heads of agreement.