logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Cooling rate hike expectations keep copper prices steady overnight [SMM Copper Morning Comment]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 09:07 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 30: Overnight, LME copper closed lower while SHFE copper closed higher, both showing long liquidation. Macro sentiment was disrupted by US Fed monetary policy expectations, and copper prices are expected to stay high and move sideways today

 1. Overnight futures

LME copper: Opened at $14,426/mt, hit a high of $14,483/mt, a low of $14,399.5/mt, and closed at $14,425.5/mt, down 0.36%. Trading volume was 17,000 lots, and open interest was 258,000 lots, down 1,360 lots from the previous trading day, with long liquidation.

The most-traded SHFE copper 2611 contract: Opened at 109,280 yuan/mt, hit a high of 109,790 yuan/mt, a low of 109,280 yuan/mt, and closed at 109,420 yuan/mt, up 0.11%. Trading volume was 23,000 lots, and open interest was 184,000 lots, down 975 lots from the previous trading day, with long liquidation.

2. Macro front

Several US Fed officials made statements on monetary policy. New York Fed President Williams said there may be one more rate hike this year, but there is no need to rush, and the dovish tone cooled market rate hike expectations. The market is focused on this week's PCE inflation data and the US employment report for guidance on the year-end rate decision.

3. Fundamentals

Supply side, arrivals of both domestic and imported cargoes increased, easing the tightness in spot circulation. Demand side, pre-holiday new purchasing demand was weak, and high premiums further suppressed buying interest, leaving market trading sluggish.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Spot premiums fell sharply as downstream plants took holidays over the National Day period, reducing pre-holiday restocking volumes [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
1 hour ago
Spot premiums fell sharply as downstream plants took holidays over the National Day period, reducing pre-holiday restocking volumes [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
Read More
Spot premiums fell sharply as downstream plants took holidays over the National Day period, reducing pre-holiday restocking volumes [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
Spot premiums fell sharply as downstream plants took holidays over the National Day period, reducing pre-holiday restocking volumes [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
1 hour ago
Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]
1 hour ago
Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]
Read More
Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]
Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]
1 hour ago
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Winds Down; Spot Copper Premiums in North China Continue to Weaken [SMM North China Copper Cathode Spot Weekly Review]
1 hour ago
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Winds Down; Spot Copper Premiums in North China Continue to Weaken [SMM North China Copper Cathode Spot Weekly Review]
Read More
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Winds Down; Spot Copper Premiums in North China Continue to Weaken [SMM North China Copper Cathode Spot Weekly Review]
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Winds Down; Spot Copper Premiums in North China Continue to Weaken [SMM North China Copper Cathode Spot Weekly Review]
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Spot premiums fell sharply as downstream plants took holidays over the National Day period, reducing pre-holiday restocking volumes [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
Sep 30, 2026 12:08 (GMT+8)
news
Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]
Sep 30, 2026 11:58 (GMT+8)
news
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Winds Down; Spot Copper Premiums in North China Continue to Weaken [SMM North China Copper Cathode Spot Weekly Review]
Sep 30, 2026 11:38 (GMT+8)
news
Last trading day before the holiday, market trading was quiet [SMM South China spot copper]
Sep 30, 2026 11:33 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Cooling rate hike expectations keep copper prices steady overnight [SMM Copper Morning Comment] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)