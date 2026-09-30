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Located in Guiyang, Guizhou! 450,000 mt/year LFP precursor project expected to come online by year-end

Published: Sep 30, 2026 08:29 (GMT+8)
According to Guiyang Converged Media Center, Li Yong, project department manager of Guizhou Anda Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (920809), said in a recent interview that the main framework of the plant for the newly built 450,000 mt/year LFP precursor construction project last year is now basically complete, and large equipment is being brought in for installation. The project is expected to come on stream at the end of this year.

According to Guiyang Converged Media Center, Li Yong, project department manager of Guizhou Anda Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (920809), said in an interview that for the 450,000 mt/year LFP precursor construction project built last year, the main framework of the plant is now basically complete, and large equipment is being installed on site. The project is expected to go into operation by the end of this year.

Liu Jianbo, chairman of Anda Technology, said the 450,000 mt/year LFP precursor project is a key move for the company to expand capacity, strengthen the industry chain, and optimize its layout. Once operational, the project will further consolidate the company's scale and cost advantages, continuously enhance product market competitiveness, and provide solid support for Anda Technology to seize opportunities and gain initiative in the new energy materials sector.

Anda Technology was founded in 1996, initially producing traditional phosphorus chemical products such as yellow phosphorus and phosphoric acid. It has now developed into an innovative enterprise integrating R&D, production, and sales of new energy lithium-ion battery cathode materials, LFP battery cells, and battery systems, achieving a complete industry chain layout from single iron phosphate to LFP cathode materials, and further to battery cells and battery systems. Currently, Anda Technology has formed production scale of 150,000 mt/year of LFP and 150,000 mt/year of iron phosphate. In H1 this year, the company achieved revenue of 3.365 billion yuan, up 119.01% YoY.

While advancing industrial upgrading, Anda Technology has always adhered to green development. Through digital and intelligent transformation, the production workshops have achieved intelligent control of the entire process, including premixing, drying, and sintering, which not only significantly reduces energy consumption and pollutant emissions but also markedly improves production efficiency. In addition, the company has laid out lithium-ion battery recycling and disassembly and material regeneration and recycling businesses, launched a 15,000 mt/year lithium battery electrode recycling and regeneration project, and built a green circular system of "resources-products-waste-regenerated resources" to support low-carbon development across the entire life cycle of the new energy industry.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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