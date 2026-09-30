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【Flash | EU Tariff Relief Outlook Spurs Demand for Armenian Ferromolybdenum】

Published: Sep 30, 2026 08:29 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
The EU Council gave final approval on September 24 to temporary trade measures expected to make about 80% of Armenian exports to the bloc duty-free. The annex covers CN 7202 ferro-alloys and CN 2825 other metal oxides, bringing qualifying Armenian ferromolybdenum and molybdenum oxide within scope. SMM learned that European inquiries and procurement demand for Armenian ferromolybdenum increased today as the market priced in the expected tariff relief, potentially improving the material’s competitiveness. As of September 30, the regulation was still awaiting signature and publication in the EU Official Journal. It will enter into force the following day and apply for two years, meaning the current demand pickup mainly reflects advance positioning ahead of implementation.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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The EU Council gave final approval on September 24 to temporary trade - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)