Asahi Kasei Granted U.S. Patent for Energy Storage Device Separator

On September 22, Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Corporation was granted a U.S. patent covering a separator for energy storage devices and energy storage devices incorporating the separator. The patent number is US 12,744,284. The technology uses a polyolefin microporous membrane as the substrate and applies a coating layer containing inorganic fillers and thermoplastic polymer particles, with the aim of improving adhesion between the separator and electrodes while enhancing thermal stability. The underlying patent application predates this period; the new event on September 22 was the official U.S. patent grant.