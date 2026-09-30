As of September 15, site leveling work for Huizhou New Materials’ 2.8 billion m²-per-year wet-process separator project in Suining, Sichuan, had reached approximately 60% completion. Intensive construction is underway, with site leveling expected to be completed and handed over to the company in early October. The project involves total investment of around RMB 2 billion and plans to build eight wet-process separator production lines and 30 coating lines. Trial production is scheduled to begin in August 2027. The facility will become Huizhou New Materials’ second major wet-process separator production base following its Xiangyang project.