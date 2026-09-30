On September 23, excavation of the underground main powerhouse began at the Caiziba Pumped Storage Power Station in Fengjie, Chongqing, marking the project’s entry into the main civil construction phase. The project is Three Gorges Group’s first pumped storage development in Chongqing and has a total installed capacity of 1.2 GW. It will be equipped with four 300 MW generating units, with the first unit expected to start operation in June 2030. Once commissioned, the project will provide peak shaving, valley filling, energy storage, frequency regulation and emergency reserve services for the Chongqing power grid.