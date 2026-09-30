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Construction Begins on 200 MW/800 MWh Grid-Forming Independent Energy Storage Project in Shanshan, Xinjiang

Published: Sep 30, 2026 08:12 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
On September 21, construction officially began on Yuanpai Energy’s 200 MW/800 MWh electrochemical independent energy storage power station in Shanshan County, Turpan, Xinjiang. The project involves planned investment of RMB 750 million and will include a grid-forming energy storage station and a 220 kV step-up substation. It is planned to connect to the 750 kV Loulan substation through two 220 kV transmission lines and is expected to be completed and connected to the grid in June 2027. Once operational, the project will support renewable energy integration, peak shaving, frequency regulation and grid stability.

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