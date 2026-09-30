India’s TCPL Establishes Wholly Owned Subsidiary to Advance Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Business
On September 24, India-based TCPL Packaging completed the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary, TCPL Energy Materials Limited. The new company’s business scope includes the manufacture of lithium-ion battery separator films. TCPL had previously approved its entry into the battery separator manufacturing business and planned related investment of approximately INR 1.25 billion. Therefore, the new event during this period was not the initial investment announcement, but the formal establishment of the operating entity on September 24.