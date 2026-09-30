On September 15, both the upper and lower reservoirs of the Zhaoqing Langjiang Pumped Storage Power Station in Guangdong began impoundment, marking the project’s entry into the final phase before commissioning. The project will install China’s first domestically developed variable-speed pumped storage unit, together with three conventional fixed-speed units. The variable-speed unit can achieve an approximately 50% adjustment range in pumping power through a roughly 7% change in rotational speed. Installation of the variable-speed unit is currently underway, while the remaining units have entered the commissioning stage. The first generating unit is scheduled to come online by the end of 2026.