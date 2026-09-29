[SMM Coal Flash] DSI: Private Sector to Retain Role in Indonesia’s New Coal Trade Governance

PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) CEO Luke Thomas Mahony said Indonesia’s planned coal trade governance framework will not replace the role of private companies in coal trading, with producers and exporters continuing to negotiate contracts, specifications and prices directly with buyers and manage commodity and payment flows. Instead, DSI will focus on increasing transaction transparency and visibility, linking information from initial contracts through final settlement—including pricing formulas, coal quality, premiums and discounts, vessel information and invoices—to identify potential under-invoicing or inappropriate transfer pricing. Mahony stressed that deviations from benchmarks do not automatically indicate irregularities, as legitimate commercial adjustments can reflect differences in coal quality and transaction terms. DSI also plans to establish an industry-representative methodology committee, involving producers, associations, traders and market practitioners, to help determine appropriate reference prices and legitimate adjustments around those benchmarks.