[SMM Coal Flash] Coal Leads US$25.5 Billion in Strategic Commodity Exports Monitored by DSI
Coal accounted for the largest share of strategic commodity exports monitored by PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI), with the overall monitored export value reaching US$25.5 billion. The monitoring forms part of Indonesia’s new strategic commodity trade governance framework, which is designed to improve transparency across export transactions and strengthen oversight of pricing, invoicing and foreign-exchange proceeds. Under the framework, DSI tracks transaction information while producers and exporters retain their commercial role in negotiating prices, specifications and contracts with overseas buyers. Coal is among the initial commodities covered by the system, alongside other strategic Indonesian exports, reflecting its significant contribution to the country’s commodity trade.