[SMM Hot Rolled Arrivals] Arrivals Decreased WoW This Period



SMM Steel, September 29: According to SMM statistics, total shipments of mainstream market resources this week are estimated at 172,900 mt, down 18.75% WoW. By market:

Table 1: Mainstream Market Arrivals Comparison

Source: SMM Steel

Shanghai Market: HRC shipments to the Shanghai market decreased slightly WoW this week. Specifically, arrivals of northern resources declined slightly, while southern China resources increased somewhat. Overall, arrivals rose marginally. Looking ahead, with no change in the price difference between north and south China, northern resource arrivals are expected to remain largely stable in the short term. Southern China resource arrivals during the holiday are likely to stay stable, with overall arrivals expected to fluctuate within a narrow range.

Chart-1: Shanghai Market Arrivals

Source: SMM Steel

Lecong Market: Shipments to Lecong decreased this week. Specifically, arrivals from North China remained at low levels, while arrivals of the two major local mainstream resources fell short of last week's levels. Combined, overall arrivals declined. Looking ahead, northern resource arrivals are expected to remain relatively stable in the short term, while local mainstream resources may see a notable increase during the holiday. Arrivals in southern China during the holiday are expected to increase from this week's levels.

Chart-2: Lecong Market Arrivals

Source: SMM Steel

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