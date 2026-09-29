New Caledonia's government adopted a deliberation on September 14 setting the conditions for exporting raw nickel ore from the Tiébaghi, Koniambo and South Laterite (Sud Latéritique) metallurgical reserves. The measure follows a July 22 law that permits, by derogation, the export of ore that local nickel plants are technically or economically unable to process. Export authorisations can be granted for up to 10 years. Under the new framework, mining companies must first offer the ore to local buyers before exporting it. The offer must be made at a floor price aligned with market conditions. Export applications will also be subject to review by New Caledonia's Mining Foreign Trade Committee (CCEM), while companies must submit annual activity reports and provide information on their financial position and the requested export period. The policy could create an additional outlet for nickel ore that cannot be economically processed domestically, potentially supporting mine utilisation and the financial position of local metallurgical operations. However, the requirement to offer the material locally first means exports remain conditional on domestic processing demand and the competitiveness of local buyers.