Eldorado Gold has completed the permanent grid connection and energization of its Skouries copper-gold mine in northern Greece, marking another key commissioning milestone as the project advances toward commercial production expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The site was successfully energized following final inspection, testing and approval by the Greek transmission authority. Eldorado said the permanent connection to the national grid provides the long-term power infrastructure required to support continued commissioning and ramp-up of processing and mining systems across the operation.

The milestone follows the recent achievement of first copper-gold concentrate production at Skouries on September 8. The company is now progressing commissioning and ramp-up activities as it moves toward steady-state operations and commercial production later this year.

Skouries is a copper-gold operation being developed using a combination of conventional open-pit and underground mining methods. Based on the company's current mine plan, the operation is expected to produce an average of approximately 67 million lb, or around 30,400 mt, of copper per year over its mine life, alongside approximately 140,000 oz/year of gold.

The permanent grid connection is particularly important for the operation of major process systems, including crushing, grinding, flotation, concentrate handling and tailings disposal, which require full site energization as commissioning advances.

Completion of permanent grid energization removes an important infrastructure constraint at Skouries and supports the continued ramp-up of the project following first concentrate production earlier in September. With commercial production still targeted for Q4 2026, attention will now turn to the pace of commissioning and the transition toward steady-state operations. Once fully ramped up, Skouries is expected to become a meaningful new source of European copper supply, with average annual copper production of approximately 30,400 mt over the mine life.