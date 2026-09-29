Workers represented by two unions at Antofagasta Minerals' Centinela copper mine in northern Chile have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action after rejecting the company's latest collective bargaining offer.

According to foreign media reports, 98.73% of union members voted in favour of a strike, with all eligible members participating in the vote. The Minera Esperanza and Distrito Centinela unions had previously urged their members to reject the company's proposal amid disagreements over employee benefits.

The unions have argued that Antofagasta Minerals has declined to discuss equalising benefits for workers regardless of their union affiliation. Antofagasta Minerals does not comment on its ongoing collective bargaining negotiations.

Despite the vote, a strike has not yet begun. The company and unions must now enter a mandatory five-day government-led mediation process before workers can legally begin strike action. The mediation period can be extended by another five days if both sides agree.

Centinela is a major copper operation in Chile and produced 240,400 mt of copper in 2025. The outcome of the mediation process will therefore be closely watched for any potential impact on operations and copper supply.

The 98.73% vote in favour of strike action represents an escalation in the labour negotiations at Centinela, but there has been no reported disruption to copper production at this stage. The mandatory mediation period provides an opportunity for the company and unions to reach an agreement before industrial action begins. Given Centinela's 2025 copper production of 240,400 mt, an extended work stoppage could create additional supply uncertainty, although the scale of any potential production impact cannot be estimated unless a strike begins and its duration becomes clearer.