【SMM Nickel Flash】Sinergi Lestari Targets 2 Million mt of Nickel Ore Trading in 2026
Indonesia-based Sinergi Lestari plans to trade approximately 2 million mt of nickel ore in 2026, according to Petromindo.
The trading target comes amid tighter domestic nickel ore availability following adjustments to Indonesia’s 2026 mining quotas. Increased trading activity could provide additional channels for moving ore from miners to domestic nickel-processing facilities.
The development highlights the growing role of ore traders in Indonesia’s nickel supply chain as smelters continue to secure feedstock amid constraints on domestic ore availability.