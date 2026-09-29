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【SMM Nickel Flash】Sinergi Lestari Targets 2 Million mt of Nickel Ore Trading in 2026

Published: Sep 29, 2026 18:18 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

【SMM Nickel Flash】Sinergi Lestari Targets 2 Million mt of Nickel Ore Trading in 2026

Indonesia-based Sinergi Lestari plans to trade approximately 2 million mt of nickel ore in 2026, according to Petromindo.

The trading target comes amid tighter domestic nickel ore availability following adjustments to Indonesia’s 2026 mining quotas. Increased trading activity could provide additional channels for moving ore from miners to domestic nickel-processing facilities.

The development highlights the growing role of ore traders in Indonesia’s nickel supply chain as smelters continue to secure feedstock amid constraints on domestic ore availability.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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