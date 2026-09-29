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Guangxi Alumina Factory Maintains October Caustic Soda Purchase Price

Published: Sep 29, 2026 18:07 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[The purchase price of caustic soda from the mainstream alumina factory in Guangxi] SMM informed that the purchase price of 50% ion membrane liquid alkali standing order of the mainstream alumina factory in Guangxi remained flat in October compared to September. And the delivery-to-factory price was 2,650 yuan/ton (price adjusted on a 100% concentration basis).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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