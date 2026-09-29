Alumina Warrants Rise to 232,800 Tonnes, Driven by Increases in Guangxi and Xinjiang

Warrant Daily Report: On September 29, the total registered volume of alumina warrants stood at 232,800 tonnes, up 1,190 tonnes from the previous trading day. By region, the total registered volume of alumina warrants in Shandong stood at 3,897 tonnes, flat from the previous trading day; Henan stood at 0 tonnes, flat from the previous trading day; Guangxi stood at 49,599 tonnes, up 600 tonnes from the previous trading day; Gansu stood at 24,868 tonnes, flat from the previous trading day; and Xinjiang stood at 154,400 tonnes, up 590 tonnes from the previous trading day.