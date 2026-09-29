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Guiyang to Launch $120M Battery Recycling Project, Aiming for 25,000 Tons Annual Capacity

Published: Sep 29, 2026 18:07 (GMT+8)
【Southwest China's Guizhou (Guiyang): 25,000 tpa Battery Recycling Project】According to a local legal news outlet, the draft EIA for a green circular and high-value utilization industrial base project for waste lithium batteries has been released for comment. With a total investment of RMB 120 million, the project in the Guiyang Comprehensive Bonded Zone, Guizhou, will build 2 waste battery recycling and dismantling lines and 1 electrode sheet crushing line. Upon completion, it is expected to process 25,000 tons of waste lithium batteries and electrode sheets annually.

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