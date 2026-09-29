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MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 29)

Published: Sep 29, 2026 18:05 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Iron ore futures were weaker today. The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 699 yuan/mt, down 0.78% from the previous session. In the spot market, traders were reluctant to offer and mills stayed on the sidelines. Spot trading was thin, with Qingdao port prices down 0-3 yuan/mt.

Steel

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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