MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 29)

Iron ore futures were weaker today. The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 699 yuan/mt, down 0.78% from the previous session. In the spot market, traders were reluctant to offer and mills stayed on the sidelines. Spot trading was thin, with Qingdao port prices down 0-3 yuan/mt.

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