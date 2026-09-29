[CAAM on FAW-GAC Strategic Cooperation: Calls for Better Support Policies]

On September 29, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) published an article titled “FAW and GAC’s Strategic Cooperation Provides a New Model for High-Quality Industrial Development.” It said that, objectively speaking, corporate equity cooperation and strategic restructuring involve assets, personnel, debt, and local interests. Cross-regional integration still faces practical problems such as the transfer of production capacity quotas, tax revenue sharing, and long approval chains, which to some extent constrain industrial consolidation and high-end development. CAAM will continue to serve as a bridge between the government and enterprises, promptly collect and report the difficulties and demands encountered by enterprises during integration, and call on relevant parties to improve supporting policies in areas such as capacity replacement, tax revenue sharing, asset disposal, and personnel resettlement, so as to clear obstacles for market-based integration. At the same time, CAAM will strengthen operations monitoring and industry self-discipline, promote typical experience in resource integration, guide enterprises toward rational development, orderly competition, and collaborative innovation, and foster an industrial ecosystem featuring survival of the fittest and collaborative progress. This will inject stronger momentum into the high-quality development of China’s intelligent connected new energy vehicle industry and accelerate the building of a world automotive power.