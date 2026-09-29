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BYD Completes Xi'an NEV Power Battery Project, Begins Production with Advanced Tech

Published: Sep 29, 2026 17:59 (GMT+8)
[BYD Xi'an NEV Power Battery Project Fully Completed and Put into Production] BYD announced the full completion and commissioning of its NEV power battery project (Xixian production site) in Qinhan New City, Xixian New Area, Xi'an. This new site is not only among the first production sites for BYD's second-generation blade battery, but also the core vehicle for mass production of flash charging technology, covering the entire process from electrode preparation to battery cell formation, from module assembly to battery pack integration, and on to system testing. It employs an MES intelligent manufacturing system to achieve intelligent and efficient production.

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