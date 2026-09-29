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[Rio Tinto Expands Commercial Metals Trading Division to Boost Profitability Across Iron Ore and Alumina]

Published: Sep 29, 2026 17:57 (GMT+8)
Mining giant Rio Tinto is expanding its internal commercial metals trading division under Chief Commercial Officer Bold Baatar, adding traders to optimize marketing across iron ore, alumina, and aluminum assets. The expansion aims to extract additional margin and commercial value from Rio's existing global production footprint rather than building a standalone merchant trading house, reflecting broader miner strategies to maximize asset efficiency in global bulk commodity markets. [SMM Iron Ore]

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