Steel Scrap Supply Tightness and Demand Pullback Drive Slight Decline in EAF Operating Rate This Week

[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore prices in the Tangshan area are likely to be in the doldrums

Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area remained relatively stable, with 66% grade iron ore concentrates priced at 930-935 yuan/mt on a dry basis, including tax, ex-works. Operating rates at mines and beneficiation plants remain low overall, providing some support for iron ore concentrate prices. On the demand side, steel mills are currently operating at a loss.