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Market caution rises as long holiday approaches; SHFE lead 2611 contract consolidates [Lead Futures Brief Review]

Published: Sep 29, 2026 17:38 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 29:

The SHFE lead 2611 contract opened at 16,215 yuan/mt today. Prices consolidated higher in early trading, with the center rising to around 16,260 yuan/mt by midday. In the afternoon, the contract consolidated at highs before rallying again late in the session to touch an intraday high of 16,295 yuan/mt. It ultimately closed at 16,275 yuan/mt, up 65 yuan/mt or 0.40% from the previous closing price. Total trading volume reached 47,910 lots, while open interest stood at 67,040 lots, down 1,676 lots from the previous day. The daily candlestick recorded a small bullish candle. Following the previous trading day, SHFE lead continued to move sideways in a narrow range above the middle Bollinger Band today. As futures rebounded, spot lead prices edged up today, but trading activity had already weakened noticeably ahead of the holiday. With the National Day holiday approaching, funds turned more cautious. SHFE lead 2611 is expected to continue consolidating in the near term while awaiting directional cues. Attention may turn to overseas macro developments and LME lead trends during the holiday for guidance on the post-holiday opening.

Data source statement: All data other than publicly available information are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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