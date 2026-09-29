At Data Centre World Asia 2026, which opened in Singapore on September 29, Samsung SDI presented battery products for data centers across four areas: UPS, BBU, SBB and cells. The company unveiled a cylindrical LFP battery for the first time, saying its proprietary structural technology improves output and capacity while enhancing safety.

The exhibit also featured a UPS solution that met all UL Solutions criteria in a Large-Scale Fire Test (LSFT), as well as prismatic LFP batteries for the SBB 2.0 ESS solution.