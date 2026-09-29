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SMM Launches Aluminium CBAM Calculator: What Cost Estimates Mean for EU-Bound Offers【SMM Analysis】

Published: Sep 29, 2026 17:32 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

As the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) enters its definitive phase, aluminium trade with Europe requires carbon costs to be assessed alongside metal prices, processing charges and logistics. SMM has launched its Aluminium CBAM Calculator, bringing together product codes, origin, emissions data and certificate prices to support export quotations, European procurement and internal budgeting.

The aluminium module offers 58 CN codes and 68 origin/default-value categories, covering unwrought aluminium, profiles, sheet, strip, foil and other products. Annual parameters are available for 2026–2030. Users enter a tonnage and select default emissions or enter verified actual emissions. The page then displays estimated certificates per tonne, total certificates, cost per tonne and total budget, with primary and secondary aluminium routes matched to the applicable data basis.

The practical benefit is that assumptions and results appear together. Exporters can specify the product, origin, import period and emissions basis behind a quotation, while buyers can compare sources under consistent conditions. The page includes Chinese and English interfaces, parameter tables and a printable cost-sheet option. How the associated costs are shared between buyers and sellers remains a contractual matter.

Certificate exposure should be distinguished from its monetary value. As of 29 September 2026, the calculator incorporates official prices of €75.36 per certificate for Q1 2026 and €75.28 for Q2. The Q3 price has not yet been published. Where a price is unavailable, the page retains certificate-volume estimates and leaves costs blank, rather than substituting an assumed price.

The current version excludes deductions for carbon prices paid abroad and assessment of the annual import threshold. Its actual-emissions calculation for complex aluminium goods also lacks the free-allocation adjustment attributable to precursors. The analysis below therefore uses the checked default-value calculation. Results are commercial estimates, not final statutory surrender obligations.

For market comparisons, the same aluminium product can carry materially different estimated costs depending on its origin-specific default value. Consider CN 76012040—unwrought aluminium alloys in billet form—with primary route K, the Q2 2026 certificate price and a quantity of 1,000 tonnes. Estimated costs under the Chinese, Indian and Canadian default-value cases are €143.98, €50.41 and €57.86 per tonne, respectively. These figures include the annual default-value mark-up and the benchmark-based free-allocation adjustment.

The Chinese and Indian default-value cases differ by approximately €93.57 per tonne. Comparing only the metal price or processing charge may therefore miss a meaningful difference in the buyer's budget. Where other commercial terms are similar, estimated CBAM costs could affect an offer's attractiveness. However, this is not a ranking of producers' actual carbon intensity. Freight, customs duties, quality and delivery terms are also outside this comparison, so the figures alone cannot determine the preferred supplier.

This highlights the commercial value of supplier emissions documentation. For producers whose actual emissions are below the applicable default value, supported by compliant verification, actual data may change a buyer's cost assessment. Buyers can use defaults for an initial budget when documentation is unavailable, then reassess using supplier evidence. Exporters consequently have a reason to prepare emissions information alongside their product offers, rather than negotiate solely around country-default differences.

Annual parameter changes also warrant attention. Holding the Chinese product's base default value, route and benchmark constant, and assuming that the import year and applicable reporting year coincide, estimated certificate exposure rises from 1.912575 per tonne in 2026 to 2.248150 in 2027—an increase of approximately 17.5%. This reflects a higher default-value mark-up and a smaller free-allocation deduction; it does not imply a rise in future certificate prices.

For supply arrangements spanning different years, companies can first compare certificate exposure, then discuss price-update mechanisms and cost sharing. Even while future certificate prices remain unknown, identifying that exposure and obtaining supplier documentation can improve the comparability of offers and procurement budgets.

EU aluminium foil importsCBAMcarbon exposureChinaTurkiye

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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