6 Samsung Affiliates to Invest $1 Billion in KKR-Founded AI Infrastructure Company Helix

Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T, Samsung SDS, Samsung SDI, Samsung Life Insurance and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance announced on September 29 that they would invest a combined $1 billion in Helix Digital Infrastructure. Samsung Electronics will contribute $500 million, with the other five affiliates investing the remaining $500 million collectively. Founded by KKR and launched in June 2026, Helix provides integrated AI infrastructure, including hyperscale data center development and operations, power generation, transmission and distribution, and fiber-optic networks. Samsung SDI plans to explore collaboration based on its UPS and battery backup unit capabilities for data centers.