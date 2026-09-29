[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore prices in the Tangshan area are likely to be in the doldrums

Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area are relatively stable, with 66% grade iron ore concentrates at an ex-works price of 930-935 yuan/mt on a dry basis with tax included. Operating rates at mines and beneficiation plants remain low overall, providing some support for iron ore concentrate prices. On the demand side, steel mills are currently facing relatively significant losses and still have a strong desire to bargain down domestic concentrate prices. Coupled with the recent subdued trend in iron ore futures, this may exert bearish pressure on domestic iron ore prices. Overall, local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to consolidate on a subdued note in the near term. [SMM Steel]