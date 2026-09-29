Italy's steel association Federacciai warned that soaring energy costs are threatening the continuity of domestic steel production and urged the EU to suspend its Emissions Trading System (ETS). It said the combined burden of high electricity prices and carbon costs has left Italian mills, particularly electric arc furnace operators, facing unsustainable pressure, with some lines at risk of shutdown. Federacciai called on the EU and the Italian government to take emergency measures, including halting ETS allowance auctions and adjusting carbon cost pass-through rules, to protect steel supply and jobs. Spanish peer Unesid also warned of a 658 million EUR energy cost overrun (about 710 million USD) and sought an emergency plan. Source: Federacciai.