Salzgitter and its partners at Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann (HKM) have permanently decommissioned blast furnace A in Duisburg, removing the unit from the production chain. The JV, held by Salzgitter, thyssenkrupp Steel and Vallourec, supplies slab for seamless pipe and flat products. With no restart option retained, the partners avoid future carbon costs and free capital and site space for electric arc furnace and direct reduced iron capacity. The move aligns with Salzgitter's SALCOS low-carbon programme, which targets a roughly 95% cut in CO2 emissions at its flagship works by 2033. For the market, it means a further structural contraction of German blast furnace crude steel supply, as ETS costs and high power prices accelerate the retirement of ironmaking assets.