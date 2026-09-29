The World Steel Association (worldsteel) forecasts global crude steel production will reach 2.2-2.4 billion tonnes by 2050, according to Yieh Corp. This implies continued growth from the current level of about 1.9 billion tonnes, driven by infrastructure development, energy transition investment and urbanisation in emerging economies. The wide range reflects uncertainty over decarbonisation pathways and steel demand intensity. The forecast highlights the tension between rising output and the industry's net-zero ambitions, requiring significant investment in low-emission technologies such as hydrogen-based direct reduced iron and electric arc furnaces.