Alaska has announced a steel plant project carrying a 15 billion USD investment tag, drawing a reaction from the local steel industry. An outlay of this scale ranks among the largest single greenfield steel investments globally and typically implies an integrated mill or a large short-process facility, needing port, power and gas infrastructure, a long build time and a slow ramp-up. If built, it would reshape regional supply-demand balances in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest and could lift demand for scrap and direct-reduced iron. Incumbents and downstream users are watching the impact on pricing and competition. Capacity, product mix, investors and start date remain undisclosed, leaving approvals and financing as key variables. Source: Alaska's News Source.