[SMM Steel]

[Sheets & Plates] Affected by RMB exchange rate fluctuations and a slight decline in futures, export prices for HRC and other sheets & plates edged down $1/mt WoW today, with HRC transaction prices concentrated in the $492-496/mt range. Sellers in China held prices relatively firm ahead of the holiday, and overall transactions were moderate.

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