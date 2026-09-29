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[SMM Steel]

Published: Sep 29, 2026 16:50 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Steel] Market feedback indicates that for November shipment Q235B, the FOB selling price for 3.5*1250*C HRC is $500/mt, with the port of shipment being Bayuquan.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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