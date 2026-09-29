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[SMM Analysis]Coke’s Upward Momentum Fades Price Cut Expected in October

Published: Sep 29, 2026 16:49 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

The coke market in September maintained highlevel stalemate with slowing price gains. The core conflict lay in the interplay between cost support from coking coal and restraint stemming from steel mill losses. Following several rounds of price hikes implemented in early September, losses at coking enterprises narrowed, and coking operating rates edged higher. On the supply side, ongoing safety supervision at coal mines in major producing regions kept highgrade primary coking coal relatively tight, forming floor support for coke. Coking enterprises held low inventories in the early period and showed strong willingness to defend prices. On the demand side, hotmetal output stayed elevated, coupled with rigid restocking by steel mills ahead of the National Day holiday, which underpinned spot prices on a temporary basis. Nevertheless, enduser finishedsteel demand under the traditional “Golden September” failed to meet expectations. Steel mill profitability kept deteriorating, raising resistance to highpriced coke. The sixth round of proposed price hikes failed to materialize. Midtolate September saw the market shift from a pricerising phase to sideways consolidation, with limited room for further price advances. Toward monthend, preholiday restocking wound down, shipments from coking enterprises slowed, and industrialchain inventories built up marginally. The market began pricing in blastfurnace maintenance at steel mills and expectations for the first round of coke price cuts. Overall, coke price levels moved higher in September yet upward momentum gradually ebbed. Profit recovery for coking enterprises brought about marginal supply release, while downstream steel mills faced mounting loss pressure. The tight supplydemand balance loosened marginally, and market logic shifted from supply contraction to demandside validation.

Looking ahead to October, coke will most likely trend sidewaystoweaker with risks of periodic corrections. On the supply side, coking enterprises retain flexible operating rates after profit improvements in September. Should prices stay high, coke output may see further increases. On the cokingcoal front, previously constrained mines resume production in an orderly manner, easing tightness in cokingcoal supplies and weakening cost support. Demand will serve as the core driver shaping market performance. In October, should enduser steel demand for the traditional “Silver October” continue to disappoint, steelmill losses will persist, the scope of blastfurnace maintenance may expand, hotmetal output will decline, and rigid coke demand will recede. After the National Day holiday, preholiday restocking by steel mills will be complete. Proactive purchasing sentiment will cool, steel mills will be more inclined to push coke prices lower, and steel mills will gain greater pricing power. From an inventory perspective, industrialchain inventories are expected to build after preholiday restocking, adding further downward pressure on spot prices. That said, uncertainties remain surrounding coalmine safety inspections. Should safety supervision tighten anew, coking coal and coke prices will receive periodic support, limiting the scope of sharp declines.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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