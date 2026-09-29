[SMM Steel]

[Rebar] Today, rebar export quotations at Tianjin Port remained stable, with overall transaction prices ranging from USD 479-484/ton. As exporters have gradually entered their holiday break, both inquiries and transactions were modest today.

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