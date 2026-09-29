[SMM Steel]

[SMM Steel] Market feedback: Currently, the FOB price for B500B rebar with a specification of Φ18mm is quoted at USD 482/ton, with the loading port being Tianjin Port.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.