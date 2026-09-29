[Indonesia] Billet prices are currently at 475 USD/tonne. These prices have remained stable as mills strive to maintain price competitiveness in the market, and they are actually still higher than those of billets from China. Additionally, Indonesian billet is maintaining this price because shipments are expected in January 2027—a later date than for Chinese billet—so there is no likelihood of a price increase in the near term unless the Chinese billet market calms down, as buyers have already secured the volumes needed to meet their year-end requirements. Currently, there are no significant drivers from either domestic or external factors, with demand remaining fundamentally weak. Coupled with national holidays in China, downward pressure on prices will intensify.