Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 29)

The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 29 Sep , 2026

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.