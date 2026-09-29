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[SMM Chromium Flash] Kazchrome Earns EcoVadis Silver Medal, Ranks in Top 15% Globally on Sustainability

Published: Sep 29, 2026 15:38 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

TNC Kazchrome JSC, the Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) subsidiary and the world's largest high-carbon ferrochrome producer by chrome content, has been awarded a Silver Medal in the EcoVadis International Sustainability Assessment, scoring 75 out of 100 points. The result places Kazchrome among the top 15% of companies assessed globally by EcoVadis, a widely used international business sustainability ratings platform that evaluates companies across environmental, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement criteria.

Kazchrome operates its ferrochrome and chrome ore mining business through four main divisions in Kazakhstan: the Donskoy Mining and Processing Plant, the Aktobe Ferroalloys Plant, the Aksu Ferroalloys Plant, and the Kazmarganets Mining Enterprise.

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