[POSCO Breaks Ground on KRW 480 Billion No. 8 Continuous Galvanizing Line at Gwangyang Works]

POSCO officially broke ground on its KRW 480 billion ($360 million) No. 8 continuous galvanizing line (8CGL) at its Gwangyang Works in South Korea. Dedicated to processing high-value automotive steel sheets, the new line is strategically designed to expand POSCO's output of advanced high-strength galvanized steel for global automakers undergoing light-weighting and electric vehicle transitions. [SMM Iron Ore]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.