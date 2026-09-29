Vox Royalty announced that its Australian subsidiary had entered into a binding agreement to acquire an effective 0.75% net smelter return royalty over the Sorby Hills silver-lead project in Western Australia for US$13 million in cash from a private seller. The transaction has not yet closed and remains subject to customary conditions precedent and approval by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board, with completion expected in Q4 2026. Sorby Hills is 100%-owned and operated by Boab Metals and is currently under construction. ACCESS Newswire

Boab currently targets commissioning and ramp-up in H1 2027, first concentrate production in H2 2027 and full production by Q4 2027. The project is planned to produce approximately 68,000 tonnes of lead and 2.2 million ounces of silver annually over an initial 8.5-year mine life. The Phase IX drilling program completed in September comprised 47 sonic and diamond-core holes totaling approximately 5,880 metres. Resource-to-reserve conversion drilling has been completed across the B, Omega, Norton and Beta deposits, while further drilling is underway at the Keep zinc target.