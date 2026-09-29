Pakistan's Pak Steel is considering an investment project to produce rebar and other steel products in Uzbekistan, with prospects for the joint venture discussed between Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Islamabad, Alisher Tukhtaev, and Pak Steel Director Hassan Farid. According to Farid, high electricity costs in Pakistan are weighing on production costs and competitiveness, prompting the company to consider Uzbekistan, where energy resources are more accessible, as a potential site for new production facilities. Other factors under consideration include available industrial zone infrastructure and investor incentives, with Pak Steel also expressing interest in participating in housing, hotel, dam, and transport infrastructure projects in the country.