TNC Kazchrome JSC, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) and the world's largest high-carbon ferrochrome producer by chrome content, has completed a major overhaul of the cooling tower at its Aksu Ferroalloys Plant in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region. The investment in upgrading the furnace cooling system totaled KZT 1.7 billion.

Aksu Ferroalloys Plant is one of four main production divisions that make up Kazchrome, alongside the Aktobe Ferroalloys Plant, the Donskoy Mining and Processing Plant in the Aktobe region, and the Kazmarganets Mining Enterprise in the Karaganda region. Kazchrome's resource base is underpinned by an estimated 221.7 million mt of chrome ore at an average grade of 50.0%.