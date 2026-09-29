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[SMM Stainless Steel Market Flash] India to Set 2035 and 2047 Targets for Stainless and Specialty Steel

Published: Sep 29, 2026 14:55 (GMT+8)
India’s upcoming National Steel Policy is expected to include 2035 and 2047 targets for green steel, specialty steel and stainless steel. The revised framework will focus more heavily on premium products and import substitution, aiming to reduce dependence on imported high-value steel and accelerate the domestic industry’s move toward higher-end manufacturing.

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