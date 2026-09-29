logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Analysis] LCO Prices Kept Falling in Q3; Decline to Narrow in Q4, Bottoming and Recovery Expected in 2027

Published: Sep 29, 2026 14:52 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) prices maintained a downward trend in Q3 2026, dragged down by dual pressures of falling upstream raw material costs and weak downstream end-market demand. Structural inventory issues further amplified the price decline.

Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) prices maintained a downward trend in Q3 2026, dragged down by dual pressures of falling upstream raw material costs and weak downstream end-market demand. Structural inventory issues further amplified the price decline. On the raw material side, lithium carbonate and cobalt tetroxide, the two core feedstocks for LCO production, continued to weaken in Q3, creating sufficient room for LCO price cuts. Smelters suffered continuous losses due to sluggish downstream purchasing and kept suppressing procurement prices of upstream feedstocks such as mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) and spent battery powder, forming a negative industrial chain cycle: raw material price drop → finished product cost reduction → finished product price cuts.

Weak demand serves as the core factor weighing on LCO market performance. The consumer electronics market remained sluggish, with weak output and shipments of core 3C products including smartphones, tablets and PCs. Battery manufacturers saw insufficient demand for end-product installation, leading to sharp contraction in LCO procurement volume. Meanwhile, the industry faced heavy inventory pressure. Most LCO producers built up large stockpiles of raw materials and finished products in advance to guard against supply chain risks. Amid the sustained weakening of end demand in Q3, the mismatch of high inventory and low demand intensified across the sector. Battery manufacturers proactively reduced inventory and cut purchase orders. LCO manufacturers lowered operating rates and cut prices to liquidate inventory and recover funds, jointly driving down LCO prices in Q3.

Heading into Q4 2026, LCO prices are projected to stay weak but the pace of decline will moderate. Downside risks remain in the short term: there is no obvious sign of recovery in consumer electronics terminals, and the traditional Q4 consumption season will deliver limited stimulus. Downstream cell manufacturers remain conservative in restocking, making it hard for LCO procurement demand to recover rapidly. High inventories accumulated in earlier periods have not been fully digested, and the de-stocking cycle will run through Q4, leaving enterprises under pressure to sell at discounted prices. Lithium carbonate and cobalt tetroxide prices have yet to show signs of stabilization, raw material costs keep falling, and the negative cycle of the industrial chain has not ended.

Nevertheless, marginal positive factors are emerging to support the narrowing of price declines. Rigid demand from sub-sectors such as low-end devices and smart wearables can offset part of the overall demand downturn. The downward room for upstream raw material prices is gradually compressed, and smelters have hit critical loss thresholds, leaving limited room for further deep price cuts, which will form bottom support for LCO prices.

Looking forward to 2027, LCO prices are expected to halt the continuous downtrend and follow a trajectory of bottoming out and mild oscillating recovery, with the annual price center rising moderately. On the positive side, after full-year de-stocking and low-capacity operation in 2026, raw material and finished product inventories of the LCO industry will return to reasonable levels, the supply-demand balance will gradually improve, and passive pressure for manufacturers to sell at reduced prices will be largely removed. The supply and demand landscape of upstream lithium carbonate and cobalt tetroxide is set to improve, with prices expected to stabilize and rebound, rebuilding the cost support system for LCO. Steady iteration of consumer electronics terminals and incremental demand from emerging wearable devices such as AI smart glasses will bring new growth momentum for LCO demand.

Notable constraints remain: the main 3C terminals see slow iteration and mild overall demand fluctuations with no logic for explosive growth. Mid-to-low-end tablets and PCs keep replacing LCO with ternary materials, which will continuously cap LCO demand growth. The industry has ample overall production capacity, and the loose supply-demand pattern cannot be completely reversed. Overall, LCO prices in 2027 will witness structural recovery with moderate oscillations and limited volatility.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[Sanxia New Material to Buy 53.14%+ Stake in Zhuhai Saiwei; Shares Halted]
2 mins ago
[Sanxia New Material to Buy 53.14%+ Stake in Zhuhai Saiwei; Shares Halted]
Read More
[Sanxia New Material to Buy 53.14%+ Stake in Zhuhai Saiwei; Shares Halted]
[Sanxia New Material to Buy 53.14%+ Stake in Zhuhai Saiwei; Shares Halted]
On September 28, Sanxia New Material announced that it plans to acquire no less than 53.14% of Zhuhai Saiwei Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. by issuing shares and paying cash, a deal expected to constitute a major asset restructuring. The company’s shares will be suspended from September 29, 2026, with the suspension expected to last no more than 10 trading days. The target company is mainly engaged in the R&D and production of electronic specialty materials such as lithium-ion battery electrolytes and new membrane materials, and holds a hazardous chemicals production license.
2 mins ago
[CAAM on FAW-GAC Strategic Cooperation: Calls for Better Support Policies]
6 mins ago
[CAAM on FAW-GAC Strategic Cooperation: Calls for Better Support Policies]
Read More
[CAAM on FAW-GAC Strategic Cooperation: Calls for Better Support Policies]
[CAAM on FAW-GAC Strategic Cooperation: Calls for Better Support Policies]
On September 29, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) published an article titled “FAW and GAC’s Strategic Cooperation Provides a New Model for High-Quality Industrial Development.” It said that, objectively speaking, corporate equity cooperation and strategic restructuring involve assets, personnel, debt, and local interests. Cross-regional integration still faces practical problems such as the transfer of production capacity quotas, tax revenue sharing, and long approval chains, which to some extent constrain industrial consolidation and high-end development. CAAM will continue to serve as a bridge between the government and enterprises, promptly collect and report the difficulties and demands encountered by enterprises during integration, and call on relevant parties to improve supporting policies in areas such as capacity replacement, tax revenue sharing, asset disposal, and personnel resettlement, so as to clear obstacles for market-based integration. At the same time, CAAM will strengthen operations monitoring and industry self-discipline, promote typical experience in resource integration, guide enterprises toward rational development, orderly competition, and collaborative innovation, and foster an industrial ecosystem featuring survival of the fittest and collaborative progress. This will inject stronger momentum into the high-quality development of China’s intelligent connected new energy vehicle industry and accelerate the building of a world automotive power.
6 mins ago
Tinci's 6-Production Line Battery Recycling Project Under Review in Jiujiang, Jiangxi
58 mins ago
Tinci's 6-Production Line Battery Recycling Project Under Review in Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Read More
Tinci's 6-Production Line Battery Recycling Project Under Review in Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Tinci's 6-Production Line Battery Recycling Project Under Review in Jiujiang, Jiangxi
【East China's Jiangxi (Jiujiang): Tinci's 6 Production Lines Battery Recycling Project】According to an environmental impact report disclosure, a waste lithium battery resource recycling project has been accepted for review. The project is located in the Jinshawan Zone, Hugao County High-tech Industrial Park, Jiujiang, Jiangxi. It is designed with six processing systems: a renovation system for waste LFP iron battery material recycling (two LFP battery pre-treatment lines, one cathode sheet pre-treatment line, and one hydrometallurgical recovery line), a new waste LFP battery pack cascade utilization system (one cascade utilization production line), a new waste battery and electrode sheet pre-treatment system (one LFP battery pre-treatment line, one ternary battery pre-treatment line, and one LFP cathode sheet pre-treatment line), a new iron phosphate hydrometallurgical recovery system, a new nickel-cobalt-manganese salt production system, and a new lithium carbonate production system (two high-purity lithium carbonate lines and one battery-grade lithium carbonate line).
58 mins ago
Related News
news
[Sanxia New Material to Buy 53.14%+ Stake in Zhuhai Saiwei; Shares Halted]
Sep 29, 2026 19:06 (GMT+8)
news
[CAAM on FAW-GAC Strategic Cooperation: Calls for Better Support Policies]
Sep 29, 2026 19:01 (GMT+8)
news
Tinci's 6-Production Line Battery Recycling Project Under Review in Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Sep 29, 2026 18:09 (GMT+8)
news
Hubei's Retired Battery Regeneration Project Launches, Achieving 50% Lower Carbon Footprint
Sep 29, 2026 18:09 (GMT+8)