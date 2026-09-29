[SMM PGM Flash] Southern Palladium reported on 28 September an operating loss of A$10.47 million for the year to 30 June 2026, up from A$4.78 million a year earlier. Its financial report shows A$18.88 million in cash and short-term deposits at year-end, compared with A$9.92 million in 2025. The company is advancing the definitive feasibility study for its 70%-owned Bengwenyama platinum group metals project in South Africa’s Bushveld Complex.

The new accounts give investors a clearer view of the developer’s funding position while it works towards a mine plan. Bengwenyama remains a development project: its previously granted mining right and completed prefeasibility study should not be confused with construction or PGM production. Further study results, project funding and construction decisions will determine when its resource can become supply.